BLACKPINK hit track 'Pink Venom' continues to rise, smashes new record

BLACKPINK’s recent hit track Pink Venom is winning hearts across the globe with its amazing visuals and captivating lyrics.
On August 21, World Music Awards took to their official Twitter account to unveil BLACKPINK's achievement regarding mega-hit Pink Venom.
The South Korean girl band sustained No.1 spot on the US iTunes chart in at least 73 countries around the world for a second day.
As reported by The Korea Herald, according to YG Entertainment the band’s upcoming album Born Pink also observed massive pre-order sales, of over 1.5 million in one week.
It is predicted that the sales might surpass 3 million mark until the release, with this continued increase.
For those unaware the pre-released solo track Pink Venom will be included in group’s upcoming album Born Pink, and is scheduled to be released on September 16,2022.
