Royal photographer says he 'struggled' capturing Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child Prince Louis seemingly gave a tough time to royal photographer, Chris Jackson.
As per Hello! Magazine, the photographer took to Instagram Stories to admit that he had a difficult time shooting Louis during the Queen’s Platinum Pageant.
“I was struggling to keep the camera still as I was chuckling whilst taking these photos, what a character,” he wrote.
Moreover, he previously told Us Weekly: “I just love that you never know what to expect with the sort of younger members of the royal family and that’s what makes it fun."
“I suppose that translates for a lot of what I do because you don’t control what’s going on in front of you.
“And so you have to learn to expect the unexpected and [keep] on [your] toes and that adds an element of luck and the element of, you know, some days you get the photo [and] some days you don’t,” he added.
