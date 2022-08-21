Prince Harry heaped praises on Kate Middleton: ‘My brother’s very lucky’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry heaped praises on sister-in-law Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding in 2011.



Back in 2020 when Prince Harry and Meghan quit the royal family, the Express UK, quoting a throwback report by Grazia, had reported that the Duke of Sussex had said: "A younger brother or younger sister would have been nicer."

Harry then added: "But to have a big sister is obviously very, very nice."

The Express report explained Harry remarks saying, with this, it appears Harry was referring to his mother Princess Diana's longing to have a baby girl.

Meghan Markle’s husband had further said about Kate, “She’s a fantastic girl. She really is. My brother’s very lucky, and she’s very lucky to have my brother. I think the two of them are a perfect match."

In the interview, Prince Harry had also admitted he and other royals thought marriage was "never going to happen" for Prince William and Kate.