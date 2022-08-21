Prince Harry’s memoir ‘the final straw’ for ‘already frazzled’ Prince William

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir to become the ‘straw that breaks the camel’s back’ amid already incoming tensions from around the globe.



This warning has been issued by royal commentator and writer Dan Wootton, in his new piece for Mail Online.

In it, he began by admitting that there is currently a “zero chance of reconciliation while his 'intimate' autobiography hangs over the Queen.”

In his piece, he also addressed the possibility of this being the “final straw in relations between Harry and his brother Prince William, who has still not forgiven the Sussexes for their bonanza of lies otherwise known as the Oprah Winfrey interview."