Princess Diana’s friend was ‘shocked’ after the royal’s death

Princess Diana’s best friend Julia Samuel admitted feeling 'angry' over the royal’s untimely death.

During her conversation with The Observer, Samuel recalled grieving for her friend following fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.

“I felt angry. I was angry that she died, and shocked and I couldn't really understand it all. I mean, I understand it better now. I understand that people felt they really knew and loved her. But I still feel sad today,” said Samuel.

She also opened up about the experience of seeing over Prince George as he grows up, describing it as a ‘lovely’ way of honouring her friendship with the late Diana.

“Well, I feel lucky I was such a good friend of Princess Diana. And I really love my godson, George. And it's a lovely way of loving her,” said Julia.