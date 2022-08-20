Hailey Bieber weighs in on ‘fashion anxiety’ and love for Princess Diana’s bold style

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her fashion anxiety and how she sources inspiration from late Princess Diana for her daily style.



In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Justin Bieber’s wife shared that her “style evolves every couple of months” however, she’s never shied away to “take chances”.

“Hailey’s attires are contemporary but her approach is old-school” according to fashion experts.

The 25-year-old model mentioned that she always looks out for new designers prior to their appearance on the celebrity radar.

Hailey also revealed that she loved to dress up based on her “vibes” and “occasion”, while the fashion critics noted that her style reminded of the late royal who also made “careful fashion choices” in her lifetime.



Speaking about late Princes Diana, the RHODE skin line founder said, “I was inspired by the fact she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.”

She continued, “Princess Diana really expressed herself through her clothes, despite being in the position she was in.”

Hailey also reflected on how people or paparazzi would react to her fashion choices and sometimes even made her “anxious”.

“I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself,” said the musician’s better half.

“Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!” she added.