Will Smith shares interesting post, ex-wife reacts

Hollywood star Will Smith is coming back to his normal life with his first non-apology post.

The King Richard actor took to Instagram on Friday, sharing his first post since the Oscars drama on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now the only post on his Instagram account is a short video of a young gorilla earning the ire of a much larger gorilla by poking it multiple times in the backside. A message added to the video read, “Me trying to get back on social.”

Among those commenting on the post was former National Geographic personality Cesar Millan, who wrote, “Animal kingdom is with you, Will.” Additionally, Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, responded with a heart emoji.



Meanwhile, the Pursuit of Happyness actor's ex-wife Sheree Zampino lent her support to the actor months after the infamous Oscars' slap incident earlier this year and hoped that fans would eventually “forgive” him.

“I hope people allow Will to be human,” said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum in an interview with The Daily Mail on Friday.



