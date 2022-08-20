Prince Harry ‘to make things worse’ with Prince William

Prince Harry will only be adding more to his rift with brother William with upcoming bombshell memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is all geared up to launch a series of allegations against members of the royal family, including racism claims against an unnamed royal.

Harry, who used to share a strong bond with his brother, has grown apart from the Duke of Cambridge since stepping down as a senior royal and moving to the US.

Although the brothers will be crossing path amid the Sussexes’ UK visit, royal expert Phil Dampier thinks that the chances of them being on the same page is low.

Dampier said on social media: “I can’t see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry’s book is out of the way.

“And it’s likely to make things worse!” he predicted.