Johnny Depp’s inappropriate chats about young girls with Marilyn Manson leaked

Text conversations between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson about intimate relations with young girls have been leaked in unsealed court documents and the star is facing heavy criticism.

The document in question is the plaintiff’s trial exhibit 054_2 and reads “My new fan meet and greet girl. Looks like you need it. Trust me. I’ll send a pic. 18. With you guys. Depp show with me.”

Check it out below:

These redacted claims have been made available as part of a thread on Twitter, by fans supporting Amber Heard.

