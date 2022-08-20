Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans ‘turning away’ leaving only ‘empty streets’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been feeling the backlash of a popularity decline.
This revelation has been made by royal journalist Daisy McAndrew, during a chat with TALKTV.
She claimed, “It's been interesting, their attitude, I mean, they were all mesmerised and horrified by the Oprah interview, as I think we all were.”
She was quoted saying, “We all found it very uncomfortable reading, or very uncomfortable watching, viewing. Their popularity was really high [in the US].”
“I think Americans were thrilled that they had chosen America as their home. They still find the racism issue very uncomfortable, most Americans.”
“[but] Most Americans have turned away from Harry and Meghan. [and] thinking, you know, quite what have we got ourselves in for,” she concluded by saying.
