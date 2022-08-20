 
Saturday August 20, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans ‘turning away’ leaving only ‘empty streets’

By Web Desk
August 20, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been feeling the backlash of a popularity decline.

This revelation has been made by royal journalist Daisy McAndrew, during a chat with TALKTV.

She claimed, “It's been interesting, their attitude, I mean, they were all mesmerised and horrified by the Oprah interview, as I think we all were.”

She was quoted saying, “We all found it very uncomfortable reading, or very uncomfortable watching, viewing. Their popularity was really high [in the US].”

“I think Americans were thrilled that they had chosen America as their home. They still find the racism issue very uncomfortable, most Americans.”

“[but] Most Americans have turned away from Harry and Meghan. [and] thinking, you know, quite what have we got ourselves in for,” she concluded by saying.