Saturday August 20, 2022
What's new on Netflix? Top 10 list of TV Shows, Movies

Here is an in-depth look of Netflix's Top 10 TV shows and Movies that are currently trending

By Web Desk
August 20, 2022
Netflix has been blessing fans with back-to-back releases in all genres and here are some that have overtaken the streaming giant's Top 10 list. 

Here is the full list of content that is currently available; 


TV Shows:

  1. 1 Never Have I Ever
  2. 2 The Sandman
  3. 3 Locke & Key
  4. 4 Stranger Things
  5. 5 Virgin River
  6. 6 Instant Dream Home
  7. 7 Extraordinary Attorney Woo
  8. 8 Riverdale
  9. 9 I Just Killed My Dad 
  10. 10 Indian Matchmaking


Movies :

  1. Look Both Ways
  2. Day Shift 
  3. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
  4. Uncharted Junior Baking Show
  5. Sing 2
  6. Purple Hearts
  7.  The Informer
  8.  The Gray Man
  9.  Endless Love
  10.  Flight


Kids:

Inside the Mind of a Cat

CoComelon

Junior Baking Show

Space Jam

Sam & Cat

The Sea Beast

Henry Danger

The Thundermans

iCarly