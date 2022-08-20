What's new on Netflix? Top 10 list of TV Shows, Movies 

Netflix has been blessing fans with back-to-back releases in all genres and here are some that have overtaken the streaming giant's Top 10 list.
Here is the full list of content that is currently available;
Inside the Mind of a Cat
CoComelon
Junior Baking Show
Space Jam
Sam & Cat
The Sea Beast
Henry Danger
The Thundermans
iCarly
