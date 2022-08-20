Why was ambulance parked outside Ben Affleck's house?

Presense of an ambulance outside Ben Affleck's house in Georgia ahead of his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding festivities left millions of the couple's fans worried on Friday.
local media reported that a Liberty County ambulance was seen parked outside of Affleck's estate.
Quoting Liberty Sheriff's office, People magazine reported that the ambulance transported a patient to a Savannah area hospital.
Daily Mail reported that it was Affleck's mom who was rushed to the hospital via ambulance on Friday.
The publication reported that the actor's mother Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches.
In the pictures obtained by Daily Mailq, Affleck's mom is seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair.
