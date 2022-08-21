Will Vidya Balan star in the new sequel of 'The Dirty Picture'?

Vidya Balan's 'The Dirty Picture' might be getting a sequel

The widely-acclaimed Vidya Balan starrer The Dirty Picture's sequel is in the making, as per India Today.

Starring Vidya, Emran Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and others, the original film received widespread praise for its acting, screenplay, and direction.

As per a source, "The sequel to The Dirty Picture is in the works. However, Vidya Balan has not been approached for the film yet."

"The writing of the film is yet to begin. The sequel might shed light on the younger days of Silk Smitha."

However, there is no official confirmation from the filmmakers of the film. Yet, reports are doing rounds that Vidya may replace by Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, The Dirty Picture collected a whopping INR 117 crore at the box office. The film led Vidya to bag her first National award and the song Ooh La La became the most watched song of 2011.