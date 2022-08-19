Jennifer Lopez shows off huge ring as she steps out with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her stunning ring.
The On The Floor singer was shopping in Georgia ahead of her weekend wedding celebrations commemorating her marriage to Ben Affleck.
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 50, tied the knot officially in Las Vegas last month, but this weekend are holding a lavish party.
The Marry Me actress was spotted in downtown Savannah with her children. Her husband accompanied the group, in a beige shirt and baseball cap, as preparations continued at his estate for the party.
Affleck bought the $ 8 million, 86-acre estate in 2003. Lopez's mom Guadalupe, 76, also arrived in Georgia on Thursday for the weekend.
Ben and Jennifer are preparing for their three-day wedding extravaganza, which will kick off on Friday night with a rehearsal dinner.
