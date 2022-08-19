 
Friday August 19, 2022
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan team up for an exciting project

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be working on a project together soon,  as per recent reports.

Earlier, the duo shared a picture on their Instagram account with Sara captioning the picture: "From brewing Koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot."

She added: "Wait and watch us - tell us what you thought."

Meanwhile, Janhvi wrote: "Travel adventures, koffee dates and now co-stars."

In the picture, both the actresses could be seen sitting together on a chair, looking  terrified in sweater tops.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Sara will be featuring in the movie Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, while Janhvi has just wrapped up the shoot for her next film Bawaal.