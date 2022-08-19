Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan team up for an exciting project

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to feature in a film together, as per reports

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be working on a project together soon, as per recent reports.

Earlier, the duo shared a picture on their Instagram account with Sara captioning the picture: "From brewing Koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot."

She added: "Wait and watch us - tell us what you thought."

Meanwhile, Janhvi wrote: "Travel adventures, koffee dates and now co-stars."

In the picture, both the actresses could be seen sitting together on a chair, looking terrified in sweater tops.

Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Sara will be featuring in the movie Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, while Janhvi has just wrapped up the shoot for her next film Bawaal.

