Prince Harry ‘misguided’ and ‘can’t be trusted as storyteller: ‘No grasp of truth’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s thoughts are too ‘misplaced’ to be the storyteller of his life in the memoir, especially considering his hate of the Royal Family.
Royal expert and author Angela Epstein issued this accusation in her latest piece for Express UK.
There, she wrote, “Given the years of hurt, of damage, or misplaced decisions and loss, coupled with his fury at the relentless criticism of his beloved wife, how well can we trust Harry to be storyteller of his own life? Principally in the ‘hotly anticipated memoir’ the Prince is due to release at the end of this year.”
“As the Duke of Sussex himself said when news broke of the book: ‘I’m writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man, I have become’. In other words ‘his truth’. But will it be the total truth? And do we really need to hear it?”
