Rob Kardashian extends support to sister Khloe amid clothing brand promotions

Rob Kardashian is extending support to his sister Khloe in the sweetest way possible.
Rob-a doting brother has recently gushed over his sister Khloe after the reality star posted a picture on Instagram promoting her clothing brand, Good American.
“My pretty princess sparkly girl,” Rob, 35, commented on the photo of Khloe posing on the ground while surrounded by jeans.
Although Khloe didn’t respond back to his loving remarks, some of her followers praised the Dancing with the Stars alum for being a “supportive” brother.
Rob recently acted as a support system for his famous family amid their tumultuous defamation lawsuit against his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.
The famous family later won the lawsuit two weeks after constant hearings at LA court.
Chyna — whose real name is Angela Renée White — sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming they used their influence to hurt her reputation.
