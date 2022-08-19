Angelina Jolie spends quality time with son Knox, enjoys day out at Universal Studios

File footage

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie stepped out with son Knox Jolie-Pitt for a fun theme park outing at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The Eternals star, 47, was spotted enjoying her day out on Monday with her 14-year-old son after news broke of her anonymous lawsuit against the FBI.

Jolie looked incredible as she donned a white dress with aviator sunglasses and sandals on her outing. Her teenage son, on the other hand, sported a graphic tee and pants during the Wizarding World of Harry Potter visit.

The mother-son duo was joined by three bodyguards and a tour guide. Meanwhile, Knox’s five siblings; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14, were absent from the outing.

Meanwhile, Jolie, who filed an anonymous complaint against the FBI, revealed that she told an FBI agent Pitt was drinking on the plane and he ‘verbally and physically’ abused her.

Jolie and Pitt, who wed in 2014, broke up in September 2016 after an alleged altercation on their private jet.



