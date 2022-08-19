Harry, Meghan risk ‘wrath of the Queen’ with quasi-royal roles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been acting as ‘quasi-royals’ amid their visit to the UK which will risk ‘the wrath of the Queen’.

According to a royal expert, The Firm will not be happy with the Duke and Duchess carrying out their idea of being ’hybrid working royals’ despite it being dismissed by the monarch.

A former Buckingham Palace staffer told The Daily Beast: “The chutzpah of those two is unreal. Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s biographer Duncan Larcombe also told the outlet: “To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs.”

“Especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal,” he continued.

“It will be incredibly high-profile. They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.

“It’s a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen,” the expert added.