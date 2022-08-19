Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for treating their wedding like ‘Netflix fodder’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to renew their wedding vows is nothing more than a ‘viewership knack’ to hold their end of the bargain with Netflix.

This accusation has been shared by MailPlus’ Charlotte Griffiths, in her interview with Palace Confidential.

She started by pointing out the “serious ratings” the couple stands to obtain from this decision and noted how ‘desperate’ this decision appears.



She started off by claiming, “It sounds so unrealistic but the truth is often stranger than fiction when it comes to these two.

"Renewing your vows is quite an American thing to do.”

“They probably have a lot of resentment around the wedding time because of all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content.”

She also added, “Footage of them at the WellChild awards is all very well but they've got to have that Kardashian-thing, a set piece.”

When asked if there’s a rule book for vow renewal, considering the couple’s been married for less than 10 years, she added, "There's no rule because it's a nonsense thing to do in the first place.”

“But I would actually tune in to their Netflix documentary if they renewed their vows, it would seriously have a lot of ratings."