Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise to go to same university attended by William and Kate

Lady Louise Windsor - the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth is all set to head to St. Andrews University this fall.

On Thursday, Buckingham Place announced that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter, 18, will study English at the prestigious Scottish university after receiving her A-Level results.

The school already counts members of the royal family along as its alumni — Lady Louise's older cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton both attended the same university.

Prince William graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in geography. It was at St Andrews where he met his now wife, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate studied the history of art.

The royal couple got married in 2011 and have three children together.

Meanwhile, Lady Lousie, who is 16th in line to the throne, went to St George’s School, Windsor Castle, before moving to St Mary’s School Ascot and studying chose English, History, Politics and Drama at A-level.

She has been dubbed the Queen's favorite grandchild. Lady Lousie will start at St Andrews University in September to study English, a Palace spokesperson confirmed.