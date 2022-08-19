Jonah Hill dishes on battling anxiety attacks for 20 years: ‘no more media appearance’

Hollywood celebrities like Tom Holland, Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez have spoken candidly about their mental health struggles in recent times.
According to industry experts, constant public scrutiny, inability to make mistakes and perfectionism can take toll on stars’ mental health.
Lately, the Don’t Look Up actor Jonah Hill has also joined the list and discusses about his 20-year battle with panic and anxiety attacks in a statement issued to Deadline.
The Superbad star informed about his upcoming documentary Stutz which “is based on his mental health struggles”.
“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” he explained.
The MoneyBall actor mentioned, “The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.”
Meanwhile, Jonah decided to not promote his upcoming movie and even deleted his Instagram account this week as he wanted to “protect himself from the pressures of life in the public eye”.
