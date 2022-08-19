Prince Harry’s memoir ‘echoes’ Diana’s ‘outlook on life’: Former aide

file footage

Prince Harry is expected to release his ‘bombshell’ memoir later this year, and while many think it’ll be full of jabs at the royal family, a former aide has said that it will instead ‘echo’ Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s outlook on life.



Talking to OK! Magazine, Diana’s former private aide Stewart Pearce shared how Prince Harry’s memoir can be expected to focus more on his mental health journey, and might serve to ‘exorcise his past demons’.

According to Pearce: “The Duke of Sussex’s move to publish his life story echoes his mum’s attitude in giving the world her version of events, even if it clashes with the royal institution.”

The former aide went on to add that Prince Harry seems to have ‘inherited’ Princess Diana’s ‘bravery’ in facing the consequences of his story.

“At the moment, very few people seem to understand where he’s coming from, they just feel that he’s a moaner. And of course, he’s not, what he’s doing is he’s addressing the unseen,” Pearce shared.