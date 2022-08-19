Tristan Thompson ‘paying child support’ to his son Theo’s mom Maralee Nichols

File Footage

Tristan Thompson has been paying his baby mama, Maralee Nichols, child support despite claims by the latter’s rep that he has not “provided any financial assistance” for their son Theo.

The NBA player’s attorney told Page Six that the serial cheater “is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.”

However, a source told the outlet that Thomspon has not met his 8-month-old baby, born on 1st December 2021.

“Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo,” the insider said. “It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support.”

The fitness model filed a paternity lawsuit against the basketball player last year claiming that Thompson was the father of her child, which the sports star denied at the time.

But a DNA test proved otherwise and the athlete had to publically confirm the news while also revealing that he impregnated Nichols while still dating Khloe Kardashian.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson released a statement in January 2022.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added.

Later, Nichols’ representative revealed that Thompson has “done nothing to support his son” while adding, "he has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."



