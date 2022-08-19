 
August 19, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vow renewal 'is going to happen' despite UK hate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to renew their vows

By Web Desk
August 19, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  are unbothered by Britons and their reservations against upcoming ceremony, alleges insider.

A source close to the couple reportedly says the Sussexes are not bothered by criticism coming from UK over their plans to renew their wedding vows.

The insider told Heat magazine: “The vow renewal is going to happen – and if that bothers anyone in the UK, then to hell with them.”

Meghan is allegedly planning on a second honeymoon with Harry in the US before the end of summer.

A source told Heat magazine: "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.

"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."