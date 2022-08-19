Prince Harry, Meghan Markle vow renewal 'is going to happen' despite UK hate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unbothered by Britons and their reservations against upcoming ceremony, alleges insider.
A source close to the couple reportedly says the Sussexes are not bothered by criticism coming from UK over their plans to renew their wedding vows.
The insider told Heat magazine: “The vow renewal is going to happen – and if that bothers anyone in the UK, then to hell with them.”
Meghan is allegedly planning on a second honeymoon with Harry in the US before the end of summer.
A source told Heat magazine: "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.
"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."
