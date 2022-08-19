What if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are actually attacked in UK? Expert presses concern

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could raise the probability of an attack on them upon UK visit.
The Duke of Sussex, who has currently sued the Home Office over rejection on allowance to self-pay for his security, could face dire threat during his upcoming trip.
Speaking with US Weekly about the possibility of an attack, royal security analyst Richard Aitch said: "I would like to think that Harry does actually receive police protection. "It’s a cost to him but nevertheless, some form, some element of that police oversight. No one seems to actually consider the repercussions.
"What if police protection is not afforded and Harry or Meghan are actually attacked?" he questions.
Harry is adamant on getting special intelligence and security for his kids and wives Meghan Markle upon their trips to Britain. His privilege was removed months after he quit his duties as a senior royal.
