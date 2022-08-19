Prince Harry unlikely to use his memoir to criticise royal family for Lilibet, Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is unlikely to use his upcoming memoir to criticise the royal family for the future of his children Archie and Lilibet.



Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield said, “I don't think that it is in Prince Harry's DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the Royal Family — his children could benefit from.”

According to the International Business Times, Kinsey Schofield told Express UK, “I don't think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself."

She went on to say Prince Harry is unlikely to use his upcoming memoir to criticise his own family.

The royal expert added the duke would not write anything that "could destroy" the House of Windsor.