Travis Barker contracts COVID-19, confirms new via social media post

Health issues are knocking Travis Barker down again as the musician has recently confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Blink-182 drummer has contracted the virus just two months after being hospitalized for a 'severe life-threatening' attack of pancreatitis.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Barker, 46, wrote, "Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums," and shared a shirtless snapshot of himself playing with drumsticks.
The bad news comes after Barker has been confirmed to perform on tour with Machine Gun Kelly for the last leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which is set to conclude in October.
As MGK wrote earlier this month, Barker has supposedly been going against his doctor's orders to perform live, following his earlier health scare.
In late June, shortly after exchanging wedding vows to Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was hospitalized due to pancreatitis.
A source close to the musician told media earlier this month that “Travis' health is top priority right now," as he and The Kardashians star are planning on trying to have a baby together.
Prince Harry reportedly thinks its ‘bizarre’ for people that didn't know Diana grieve for her deeply
Brad Pitt attends Bullet Train promotional event in Seoul despite the ongoing controversy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been acting as ‘quasi-royals’ amid their visit to the UK
Prince Charles and his alleged rift with his son Prince William have been garnering much attention
Brooklyn Beckham reveals wife Nicola Peltz 'always cries' whenever he surprises her with new ink
Meghan Markle will allegedly meet the Queen in Windsor this September