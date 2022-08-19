Travis Barker contracts COVID-19, confirms new via social media post

Health issues are knocking Travis Barker down again as the musician has recently confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Blink-182 drummer has contracted the virus just two months after being hospitalized for a 'severe life-threatening' attack of pancreatitis.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Barker, 46, wrote, "Covid sucks I’d rather be playing drums," and shared a shirtless snapshot of himself playing with drumsticks.

The bad news comes after Barker has been confirmed to perform on tour with Machine Gun Kelly for the last leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which is set to conclude in October.

As MGK wrote earlier this month, Barker has supposedly been going against his doctor's orders to perform live, following his earlier health scare.

In late June, shortly after exchanging wedding vows to Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was hospitalized due to pancreatitis.

A source close to the musician told media earlier this month that “Travis' health is top priority right now," as he and The Kardashians star are planning on trying to have a baby together.