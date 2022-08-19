Pakistan vs India: What gifts would Shahid Afridi bring for Harbhajan?

Shahid Afridi and Harbhajan Singh. Courtesy Hope not Out Twitter

Former Indian player Harbhajan Singh has shared that ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is a kind-hearted soul who brought gifts to his friends in the Indian team.



As opposed to a widely held view that players of rival nations hate each other, the fact of the matter is that many cricketers are good friends and support each other when needed.

In a video, the former cricketer said that he was friends with spinners Saqlain Mushtaq and Shahid Afridi.

“I had friends in the Pakistan team as well. They used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshwari jutti. Lala (Afridi) used to bring me those things,” Singh said.

About his off-the-field interaction with players, he said they used to talk about bowling.

“I was friends with Saqlain Mushtaq. I used to discuss cricket with him. After befriending him, I met his whole team.”

Recalling the historic Pakistan-India Test series, Harbhajan said: “I remember the 1999 Test against Pakistan in Delhi where Anil bhai took 10 wickets. I was also playing in that game.”