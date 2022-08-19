BLACKPINK sends internet into 'meltdown' with music video of 'PinkVenom': Watch

BLACKPINK sends internet into 'meltdown' with music video of 'PinkVenom',surpasses 16million+ views

BLACKPINK ladies strike back with impressive music video of much anticipated song Pink Venom.

The popular South Korean girl band finally released the long-awaited music video of solo track Pink Venom on BLACKPINK official YouTube channel on August 19, around 1:00PM KST.



Soon after the MV came out, it crossed more than 16million+ views .

The video of the song portrays various scenarios, starting off with a Gothic vibe, followed by a more punk and hip hop theme where ladies of the band could be seen doing impressive dance moves and more.

Check out the Video:

For those unversed, Pink Venom is a pre-released song from the upcoming album BORN PINK, which is expected to be premiered on September 16,2022.