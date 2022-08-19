Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to renew their wedding vows?

A senior royal biographer has drawn criticism for spreading unverified reports about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Author and royal commentator Angela Levin had said, "It surely can't be true that Harry and Meghan want to renew their wedding vows, but this time in USA. 'It will be a second honeymoon too ' I'm told. I am sure Netflix will love it but I wonder how many family members will be invited."

Royal expert Marlene Koinig criticized Angela for sharing the news acquired through unreliable sources.

The author did not respond to Koinig when she asked her about the sources of her claim about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Reacting to to her remarks, a user said, "What kind of journalism starts with "It surely can't be true" and continues with "I'm told"? Don't you have verifiable sources?Anyway, do couples really need to renew their vows after only 4 yrs - the originals should still be oven fresh."