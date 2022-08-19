Prince Harry criticised for performing 'host duties' in Mozambique

Prince Harry paid a surprise visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation in the country.
According to reports, Harry travelled from California without Meghan Markle for the short stay earlier this week in his capacity as president of African Parks.
The Duke’s spokesperson said Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.
Prince Harry's critics in the UK mocked him for what they said performing host duties during the US delegation's visit.
Harry was criticized after the US Embassy issued a statement on the visit.
According to reports, the US delegation was visiting Mozambique on a wide-scope bilateral cooperation programme, covering Security, Business, Youth Leadership and more.
A royal commentator said, "Harry’s “host” duties were barely a cameo in ONE very small segment of the tour, related to Natural Parks"
