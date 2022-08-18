Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon groove to Katrina Kaif - Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Kala Chashma’ 

US singer Demi Lovato and talk show host Jimmy Fallon have left fans stunned with their groovy dance moves.
Lovato and Fallon are breaking the internet after a video of the Hollywood stars grooving on the hit Bollywood track Kala Chashma surfaced online.
In the viral footage, which is a behind-the-scenes video from The Tonight Show and both Lovato and Fallon were seen shaking a leg on the popular song, which featured Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.
The clip was shared by both Lovato and Fallon, where the Confident hitmaker questions the show host in the caption, '@jimmyfallon you OK? ????'
Excel Entertainment, the makers of the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho in which the blockbuster song featured, also shared the video of Lovato and Fallon dancing to the number on social media.
The caption read: "Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy... moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha ??"
Meanwhile, the internet was flooded with comments and message from Lovato and Fallon’s fans – who loved their dance moves on the hit Bollywood number.
