Amitabh Bachchan accepts Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than him

Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than Amitabh Bachchan, a KBC contestant said

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan was told that his son Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than him.

Contestant Rupin Sharma was called on the show and received a warm welcome, and while having a conversation with Big B, spoke about Abhishek's recent film Dasvi.

As per the Indian Express, Sharma made a remark: "Sir, lage haath main aapko ek cheez kehna chahta hoon, ho sakta hai aapko yeh cheez kharab lage (I want to tell you something, you might get offended with it), but I think it should be a proud moment for you, I think Abhishek is a better actor than you."

To this, Amitabh replied: "Bilkul sahi kaha aapne sir (you are correct), thank you so much sir, Abhishek sunega toh bahut prassanna hoga (Abhishek will be very happy after listening to this)."