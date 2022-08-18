Brad Pitt blasted over drunken rage towards Angelina Jolie’s kid

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt has come under fire for having used a slur against Angelina Jolie’s daughter, according to FBI documents.

The alleged comment was made during a drunken rant between Jolie and Brad, during their private flight from France to Los Angeles.

The 2016 flight is also rumoured to have been the very same where the star was accused of assaulting his ex-wife.

During the course of the rant, The Sun reports that Brad compared one of her kids to the perpetrators of the Columbine High School massacre, back in 1999, and labelled her for trying to “ruin the family.”

At the time he allegedly claimed, that the kid ‘looks like a [expletive] Columbine kid’.

For those unversed, the Colorado mass shooting incident claimed the lives of 12 kids and 12th graders Eric Harris, and Dylan Klebold were accused of the crime.