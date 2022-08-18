Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘troubled with hectic times’: report

Royal experts shed some light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s currently ‘hectic moments.
This revelation has been made by an insider close to Heat Magazine.
The inside source has been quoted saying, “Things are going to be beyond hectic with the docuseries and other priorities.”
But even still, “They’ll make the time, though, and they’re both super excited to do this.”
“They’re more in love now than ever, and proud of everything they’ve got through together these past four years. Saying their vows again is a beautiful way to underline that.”
The same source also went on to note how, “The more Harry sees of the beautiful corners of the States, such as Jackson Hole in Idaho and the islands off the coast of Florida and Maine, the more his mind’s blown by what a beautiful country it is and how he’s hit the jackpot by landing an American for his soulmate."
