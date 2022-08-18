Viola Davis’s trainer reveals actress gets DNA tested before training for 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis recently shared that she “felt like a badass for packing on muscle” to play the role of a general of an all-female army in the upcoming movie The Woman King on September 16.



Davis’ trainer and nutritionist Gabriela Mclain told PEOPLE the actress and her co-stars of the movie were trained “three hours a day for nine months, using unique programs with the help of DNA testing”.

Mclain revealed workouts included “functional exercises at a high intensity” and two hours of weapon training with a stunt coordinator, so that the actresses looked like “real-life warriors”.

While sharing details, the trainer mentioned that she performed DNA testing on Davis before training so that she could figure out the best way to train the actress as well as protect her muscles and body”.

According to fitness experts, DNA testing is usually for strength or endurance training and helps protect people from high-risk injury.

The HELP star remarked, “I was always muscular and thicker, and I felt like my femininity could not be created with this canvas. And then all of a sudden, with this role, my muscles, my arms, my thick legs, my heavy voice were perfect.”

She continued, “I felt unapologetic about it. I celebrated it physically in every way.”

“Sometimes you do a movie and then it’s over. And sometimes, you do a movie and it shifts you a little bit. You're a little bit better for it. And that’s what it's been like for me with the training,” added Davis.