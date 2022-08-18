Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stuck awkwardly at the bottom: ‘Shunted down the ladder!’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on thin water, and stand at the bottom of the hierarchy, so meetings with the Queen will ‘undoubtedly prove awkward’.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her piece for news.com.au.
She wrote, “The Palace has already confirmed that the sovereign will interrupt her summer holiday in Balmoral to return to London for the change in leadership and as is usual will meet with not only the new PM but outgoing Johnson as well.”
Before concluding she also added, “Not only will this ensure that the Sussex's high-wattage return will be unceremoniously shunted down the ladder into second or third place on the day, this also sets the stage for a potentially very awkward situation with the Queen.”
Amber Heard hires new lawyers filing a motion to appeal the verdict of defamation case against Johnny Depp
Prince William and Harry’s former private secretary said that the Duke of Cambridge took a difficult route
Viola Davis’ trainer opens up about intense training the actress went through for the movie
Demi Lovato appears to have slammed ex Wilmer Valderrama in hotly released track '29'
Kate Middleton revealed shared amusing details about her first meeting with Prince William
Sandra Bullock distancing herself from Hollywood A-Listers except Bryan Randall, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer...