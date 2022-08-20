Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘horrified’ over decreasing interest: ‘Needs ideas’

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing horrified trying to win back the popularity contest in the US.



This revelation has been made by royal columnist Dan Wootton, in one of his new pieces for the MailOnline.

"Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant."



He also pointed towards the possibility of Prince Harry’s trip likely being, “at least in part, commercially driven.”

He also added, "While they secured the initial big-money deals, with the likes of Netflix, Spotify and the bank Ethic, needed to set up their expensive new life, making them succeed is another matter altogether."