Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘horrified’ over decreasing interest: ‘Needs ideas’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing horrified trying to win back the popularity contest in the US.
This revelation has been made by royal columnist Dan Wootton, in one of his new pieces for the MailOnline.
"Much to their horror, the Sussexes are discovering that the US interest in them is decreasing, as their proximity to the Royal Family and Britain grows ever more distant."
He also pointed towards the possibility of Prince Harry’s trip likely being, “at least in part, commercially driven.”
He also added, "While they secured the initial big-money deals, with the likes of Netflix, Spotify and the bank Ethic, needed to set up their expensive new life, making them succeed is another matter altogether."
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have just welcomed a baby boy and the internet is in fits
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bearing the brunt’ of a popularity decline’ amid fears of the ‘concrete jungle’...
Johnny Depp will reportedly appear at MTV VMA in a new avatar, per media report
Johnny Depp will be represented by attorney Camille Vasquez in Amber Heard appeal.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent move to visit the UK left the senior royal members ‘feeling betrayed’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned of still “a lot of problems” around them