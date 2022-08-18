FBI docs reveal shocking details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s alleged fight on plane

File footage

The recently made public FBI documents – detailing Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s alleged fight on the plane - have unveiled shocking details of the former couple’s fight.

The FBI report, obtained by several media outlets on Tuesday, revealed new insights into the alleged Sept. 14, 2016, incident — which came days before Jolie filed for divorce – have also been revealed.

According to the report, during a heated argument onboard a private jet in 2016, the Fury actor, 58, told Jolie, 47, that one of her children “looked like a [expletive] Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family”.

Elsewhere in the explosive documents, it is stated that the Eternals actress told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head”, shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall”, and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.

The alleged outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September 2016, as per the Rolling Stone report.

In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt got ‘verbally abusive’ and ‘physical’ with one of their kids on the plane. His actions scared their six children, who ranged from eight years old to 15 at the time.

In 2016, the Fight Club actor denied allegations he was abusive towards one of his children on the private jet.

Jolie filed for divorce on 19 September and listed the date of separation in her divorce filings as 15 September, the day after the jet incident.