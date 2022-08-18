Prince Harry accused of ‘risking’ reunion with William to ‘earn money’

file footage

Prince Harry is being slammed by royal experts for allegedly risking a possible reconciliation with brother Prince William to earn money from his upcoming memoir, reported The Sun.



The Duke of Sussex is set to release his highly-anticipated tell-all by the end of this year, and royal biographer Phil Dampier thinks it could easily jeopardize his already shaky relations with the royals.

Dampier told The Sun: I can't see any chance of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Cambridges until Harry's book is out of the way.”

Royal author Angela Levin also echoed his sentiments, saying: “If it's going to be intimate, as he says, I fear he risks looking like a traitor to the Royal Family. I think he is going to smash again. I don't know why.”

She then questioned: “Does he want to destroy his family? Does he feel so vengeful that he has to take yet another knock after Oprah and 'Finding Freedom'?”

It is pertinent to mention that reports suggest that Prince Harry’s memoir could have intimate details about his life as a royal, his mother Princess Diana’s death, and the role of his stepmother Duchess Camilla.