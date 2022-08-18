Prince Charles pays tribute to 'magnificent fragrance' with £152 perfume

Prince Charles has unveiled his Penhaligon perfume which pays a tribute to the ‘magnificent fragrance’ of the garden of his private residence, Highgrove Gardens in Wiltshire.
The Highgrove website read: 'Highgrove Gardens and The Prince's Foundation are pleased to announce a new collaboration with British perfume house Penhaligon's to bring you the Highgrove Bouquet Eau De Parfum.
“Inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, this new scent pays homage to the magnificent fragrance of Highgrove Gardens in summer,” it continued.
“It is a time when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes.”
The hotly-launched perfume costs £152 a bottle.
Shah Rukh Khan said Ranveer Singh might be arrested for not wearing clothes
Zoë Kravitz speaks on title change as well as work experience with beau Channing Tatum
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were spotted at Mira’s parents’ anniversary party
Angelina Jolie's eldest daughter Zahara recently got admission in Spelman College
Jennifer Aniston gets candid about the reason for her split from Brad Pitt amid allegations of domestic abuse
Vijay Varma spilled the beans about Shah Rukh Khan wanting to be a part of ‘Darlings’