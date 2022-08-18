Netflix horror comedy 'Wednesday' trailer out now: Release date, cast & more

Netflix has just come out with the trailer of their upcoming fantasy horror comedy series Wednesday which is expected to release this year.
The series is based on the first cartoon of The Addams family published in the New Yorker in 1938 and has become a part of the 90's TV and movie scape since earlier adaptations.
When dishing over the inspiration for the series, its director Tim Burton admitted that “they didn’t want the series to feel like a remake and it is very much its own show.”
The series is about Wednesday's times at Nevermore Academy where the teen attempts to master her emerging psychic abilities to thwart a monstrous killing and solve the mystery her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago.
Netflix even released the first photo of the Addams family on their social media just recently, and fans have gone off in the comments section.
