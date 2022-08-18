Janhvi Kapoor was first choice over Ananya Panday for 'Liger'

Janhvi Kapoor was the first choice of the 'Liger' director for the film over Ananya Panday

Puri Jagannadh, the director of Liger, recently in a promotional interview unveiled that Ananya Panday was not his first choice for the movie, and that he wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor instead.

As per Hindustan Times, the filmmaker, while talking to the media said: "I am a big fan of Sridevi ji, so I wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor, but her dates were not available."

Later on, Puri went to Karan Johar for suggestion for the leading lady of the film, who suggested Ananya for the role.

Liger will be running in theatres from August 25, and features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya in the lead roles.

It will be released in multiple languages including: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.