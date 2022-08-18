Janhvi Kapoor was first choice over Ananya Panday for 'Liger'

Puri Jagannadh, the director of Liger, recently in a promotional interview unveiled that Ananya Panday was not his first choice for the movie, and that he wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor instead.
As per Hindustan Times, the filmmaker, while talking to the media said: "I am a big fan of Sridevi ji, so I wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor, but her dates were not available."
Later on, Puri went to Karan Johar for suggestion for the leading lady of the film, who suggested Ananya for the role.
Liger will be running in theatres from August 25, and features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya in the lead roles.
It will be released in multiple languages including: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The lovebirds had tied the knot just over two months earlier with a ceremony held at her Thousand Oaks home
Twilight’s director Chris Weitz shares his thoughts on rejecting Taylor Swift
The Batman star Zoë Kravitz discusses Will Smith’s Oscars slap comments in new interview
Johanna Altman was arrested on Aug. 4 on a felony charge
Adele speaks on relationship and Vegas postponement in a new interview
Musk and Grimes first connected on Twitter in 2018 and made their debut as a couple at that year's Met Gala