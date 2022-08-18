Shah Rukh Khan to film 'Dunki' in Dubai and Mumbai next

The much-awaited collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, has been filmed majorly , but now the team is prepping to shoot the remaining schedule of the film in Mumbai and Dubai.
Director Hirani has also started working on the post-production of the film according to reports.
As per Pinkvilla, there is no confirmation yet regarding the exact date from when they will begin shooting again, although those logistics should have been finalized soon.
In the meantime, Khan has started shooting for his next venture Jawan with Atlee Kumar as well, and now it seems like he will be working on Jawan and Dunki at the same time.
Hirani's Dunki stars Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and is slated for release on December 22, 2023.
