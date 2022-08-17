Prince Harry rocking Royal Family with shockingly ‘incendiary’ admissions

Royal experts have reportedly started fearing for the worst and fear the ‘widening’ of the already-existing rift between Prince Harry and the Windsor’s.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Mr Sacerdoti started off by accusing Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir of including “incendiary allegations” and voiced fears about how it might “further divide” the Royal Family.

He was quoted telling Express UK, “Obviously we don’t yet know what will be in the book.”

“But the Oprah interview showed that the couple aren’t afraid to make bold and serious allegations against the royal family, and there have been other things they’ve said which might have upset the family too.”

“It has been said these sorts of things have caused or widened a rift between them and the family, and that’s certainly the public perception.”

“It’s sad for the Queen and the royal family, and I think that is why fewer people in polls now like Prince Harry compared to some years back when he was far more popular.”