Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to ‘renew wedding vows’ on US soil

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on renewing their wedding vows in Meghan’s home soil of the US without any royal trappings, as per a source quoted by Heat magazine.



According to an insider close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple are planning to hold a ‘woke ceremony’ to mark four years of wedded bliss; they celebrated their fourth anniversary earlier this year on May 19.

As per the source: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.”

The insider also spilled the beans on the purported guest list for the event, saying that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is expected to be the ‘only family’ present.

“Then there will be a handful of their close US friends – like Katherine and David [Foster], Janina [Gavankar], possibly Priyanka and Nick Jonas – but, obviously, it'll all depend on their schedules,” claimed the source.

They further added: “There'll be roles for the kids and they'll write their own vows. The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon.”

“They are more in love now than ever, and proud of everything they've got through together these past four years. Saying their vows again is a beautiful way to underline that,” the insider concluded.