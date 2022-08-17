Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘secret meetups with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Experts highlight the possibility of there being secret meet-ups and chats between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince William.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Stephanie Taky, in his interview with GB News.

There, he offered some insight into the possible 'secret meetings' and claimed, “Obviously, as we know, the brothers have a bit of a frosty relationship. At the Platinum Jubilee, they stayed as far away from each other as possible so I don't think anything's going to be mended in that relationship any time soon.”



“But maybe stuff does happen behind closed doors that's not in the public glare. Maybe there are secret conversations and secret meet-ups which are not highlighted.”