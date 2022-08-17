Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having ‘secret meetups with Prince William, Kate Middleton

Experts highlight the possibility of there being secret meet-ups and chats between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince William.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Stephanie Taky, in his interview with GB News.
There, he offered some insight into the possible 'secret meetings' and claimed, “Obviously, as we know, the brothers have a bit of a frosty relationship. At the Platinum Jubilee, they stayed as far away from each other as possible so I don't think anything's going to be mended in that relationship any time soon.”
“But maybe stuff does happen behind closed doors that's not in the public glare. Maybe there are secret conversations and secret meet-ups which are not highlighted.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to move on from negative sentiments
Adele revealed that she wrote her hit song 'Easy On Me' following her breakup with Simon Konecki
Amber Heard visited Turkey in August 2020
Anne Heche shared names of two famous faces in a podcast interview seven months before sudden death
Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had its theatrical release on August 11, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can have a 'damaging effect' with their book