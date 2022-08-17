Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck guests annoyed for throwing wedding bash in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s guest are reportedly upset and annoyed with them for hosting their three-day wedding bash in Georgia.

An insider spilled to Radar that the couple’s pals have issues leaving everything at the last moment and travel so far for a wedding that could have easily been celebrated in Los Angeles.

“L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend,” the source told the publication.

“Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck are all millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not everyone can. It’s so selfish,” the insider added.

“Talk about last minute. People have lives and commitments; they can’t drop everything just because Jen and Ben want them too,” the insider continued.

“Why couldn’t they just have done this in L.A. It would have been so much easier. It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house. Travel and accommodations are expensive.

“Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that no everyone lives like them,” the insider said.

It was reported by Page Six that the lovebirds will be exchanging their vows again in front of friends and family in a lavish affair at Affleck’s estate.

The publication shared that the “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday which will be followed by barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.