Jay Park teases talks of solo comeback: Song title and release date

Wednesday August 17, 2022
By Web Desk
August 17, 2022
Jay Park will be releasing his new upcoming song  Bite this August, under his new agency More Vision.

On August 16, the solo artist officially announced the release date of his new song by posting a teaser image of the song on Twitter.

With its dark blue colour and small blue and white star-like specks, the teaser image conjures up thoughts of outer space.

The upcoming song is scheduled to release on August 16.

Recently, Jay received a lot of praise for his song GANADARA   that  released in March and in July; and has been displaying his musical style, with other songs like   Need to Know.

For those unversed, the singer Jay Park began his career as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2 PM in 2008, but after leaving the group, Jay continued to release music as a solo artist.

Later this year, Jays started his new music agency More Vision.