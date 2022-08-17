Jay Park teases talks of solo comeback: Song title and release date

Jay Park drops a teaser of upcoming new release

Jay Park will be releasing his new upcoming song Bite this August, under his new agency More Vision.

On August 16, the solo artist officially announced the release date of his new song by posting a teaser image of the song on Twitter.

With its dark blue colour and small blue and white star-like specks, the teaser image conjures up thoughts of outer space.





The upcoming song is scheduled to release on August 16.

Recently, Jay received a lot of praise for his song GANADARA that released in March and in July; and has been displaying his musical style, with other songs like Need to Know.

For those unversed, the singer Jay Park began his career as the leader of JYP Entertainment’s boy group 2 PM in 2008, but after leaving the group, Jay continued to release music as a solo artist.

Later this year, Jays started his new music agency More Vision.